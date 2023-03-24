Deadly fungus can cause serious infections in humans causes deaths in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to preliminary data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 18 deaths in Maricopa County and one in Cochise County. Pima county has had two cases in the last two years of the infection, one in 2022 and one this year.
How does someone become infected with Candida Auris Fungus?
Dr. Mariana C. Singletary says there are a couple of ways you can get the Candida Auris Fungus infection. “One is a clinical case, and it is mainly environmental and it can be passed from person to person. The majority of cases have been in healthcare facilities and people who have comorbidities. like diabetes, blood cancers, and people who have been in bed a lot and not moving too much.”
Singletary explains that the most important thing to remember with infection prevention is to wash your hands.
“This is for healthcare workers and for people who visit relatives at the hospital. Most of the time the patient will not be the one doing these things, but if you visit someone in the hospital. She suggests to do what the healthcare personnel tell you to do, “cover if you need to cover, use your hand gloves and wash your hands.”
The CEO of Canyon Vista medical center in Sierra Vista, Shaun Phillips says, they are always looking for infections, viruses, bacteria and fungal infections like Candida Auris.
“It is something that we are always on alert and always on alert and vigilant to catch. We really do have close relationships with each other. I can call Benson hospital, Wilcox calls all of us. We are in these groups to make sure we can quickly identify those, and understand the sources and try to control as much as we can."
Phillips added that it is very important to keep the facilities clean. “We make sure they are up to code. We partner with a national company to make sure our cleaning is up to snuff. That's really the important thing with this or any type of healthcare infection, making sure that your cleaning and sterilization procedures are up to code.”