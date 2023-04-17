Deadline to file for taxes is Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tuesday is the deadline to file your taxes for 2022.
If you can't file tomorrow April 18th, you have the option of filing an extension. That doesn't mean you are in the clear as the tax extension deadline is tomorrow.
The forum you need to file a tax extension is called 4868 forum.
Taxpayer Sue Dupee is feeling a sense of relief now that she has filled her taxes. She wanted to file her taxes earlier but she couldn't get around to it.
She said I had too many things going on in my life and I'm just now filing my 2020 taxes today.
For those of you in the same boat, don't panic if you don't file your taxes tomorrow, you can file an extension that will push back that hard deadline.
Enrolled Agent at G&A CPAS and Advisors Wayne Tront said, “The best way is to find a local tax office that's close to your home and call them up to see if they file an extension. Remember it's an extension of a time to file. if you owe the irs you will need to make a payment with that extension."
A tax expert tells me after filing an extension you should file your taxes sooner rather than later.
Tront added, “You want to try to get the tax stuff done in the next few weeks because all of the prepares are still working. many prepares only work until the end of april or may."
If you file a tax extension your deadline to get those taxes done is October 16th this year.