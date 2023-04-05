DEA wants to hire new agents

TUCSON (KVOA) - There is a major push to hire federal agents for The Drug Enforcement Administration.
The agency wants to be at 100% in the next two years.
Wednesday, News 4 Tucson caught up with the Special Response Team during their training at Pinal Air Park.
Our crew was granted special access this the first time a news crew has been given behind the scene access with DEA'S specialty team.
The team went through a series of scenarios such as serving search warrants, buying drugs and arresting suspects, and also going into the desert where "rip crew" are robbing backpackers.
These are just some of the areas where agents can go into.
Special Agent Melissa Lee is a recruiter for D.E.A.
"We are focused on a critical mission we need every agent possible to fulfill the mission to protect lives in America ," she said.
Lee has been an agent for 24 years she says there's been a change in requirements.
"We currently require a four year degree with minimum GPA of 2.95 or higher, however you may qualify if you have specialized law enforcement experience."
News 4 Tucson spoke with an agent who has been with DEA for six years he said, "Fentanyl is one of the biggest threats we're facing in America, cartels they're here , they have a strong presence, a lot of drugs hitting the streets... We see the effects daily everywhere. This is our chance to help people and save some lives."
DEA is hoping to fill nearly 1,000 special agents positions over the next two years.