DEA says smugglers using burlap sacks to transport drugs

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) states that smugglers are constantly catching others who transport drugs by using burlap sacks that they are using as backpacks.
The DEA said the sacks are being used extensively because more than a million fentanyl pills can fit inside of them.
Arizona currently leads the nation in drug seizures, and it's projected to maintain this position throughout the year, according to the DEA.
Furthermore, drug traffickers have adopted new methods of smuggling, such as wrapping drugs in plastic and tape to create drug-filled balls that they throw over the border wall.
Additionally, authorities have witnessed traffickers resorting to concealing drugs inside balloons and swallowing them when stopped by the police.
A DEA agent told News 4 Tucson that smugglers have been caught wearing these carpet shoes to evade detection, with teenagers being a primary target for drug smuggling.
"We caught a person smuggling drugs from Nogales to Tucson by strapping them to his thighs. He had at least 1,000 pills on him when he was arrested," said DEA Agent Polo Ruiz.
The DEA added that taking a fentanyl pill is like playing Russian roulette with your life, as it has been proven that 6 out of 10 of these fentanyl pills are deadly.