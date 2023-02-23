Day 7 of kidnapping-murder trial for Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) - Day 7 of the kidnapping-murder murder trial for Christopher Clements.
He's accused of killing six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. He's already been convicted of killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.
Last fall he was sentenced to life in prison for that murder.
On the stand today, a 25-year veteran of the FBI. Tony Taylor responded to the scene in 2012.
He was the FBI's Swat Team leader, the liaison between the FBI and TPD, and provided assistance.
Fast forward to February 8th, 2017.
He responded to a call that came in on the public service line saying Christopher Clements had information on the location of Isabel Celis.
Clements could be contacted at the Pima County Jail.
Agent Taylor made the arrangements with the jail and spoke with Clements on February10th.
Clements asked to have charges dropped on an unrelated case and to have his car taken out of impound.
In return, he would lead them to the location of Isabel Celis' remains and the state agreed.
On March 3rd, he led FBI and other law enforcement officers to Avra Valley and Trico Roads.
The agent told the jurors Clements said the remains could be found by a large tree with brush underneath.
The agents located some of the remains.
Prosecutor Tracy Miller questioned Detective Jeff Lockwood.
He's a 17-year TPD veteran.
He responded to the Celis neighborhood on April 22nd, 2012, and joined in the search for the missing child.
Five years later, he was at Avra Valley and Trico Roads searching for her remains.
He's now in the homicide unit.
He looked into the phone records of Christopher Clements.
He told jurors six months prior to the child's disappearance he found that Celis' phone number had been called six times by phones owned by Clements.
The calls lasted from zero seconds to seven seconds.
Court resumes Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.