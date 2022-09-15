Day 3: Witness testimony continues in Christopher Clements' murder trial

TUCSON (KVOA) — Day three of Christopher Clements’ murder trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon.
He is accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.
So far, witnesses have taken the stand, including Melissa Stark, who claims she was in a relationship with Clements at the time.
Sara Bainter was just 18 years old when she met Christopher Clements in January 2014.
She told the jurors she met him when she was walking home from her Park Place Mall job and he offered her a ride home.
She says they exchanged numbers and developed an intimate relationship.
The prosecution showed the court a string of text messages, including pictures of Bainter.
One text from Clements was dated June 3, 2014 at 11:14 p.m.
Clements texted: "I was going to ask if I can see you."
That’s the night 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez disappeared.
It's also the day his former girlfriend and two others testified that Clements and Stark got into a huge argument and he left the house.
Bainter told jurors she finally responded to Clements on June 6.
He texted back on June 8, apologizing for not getting back to her. He said it was a rough week and he had visitors.
Bainter told the court they broke up in 2014 and she last had contact with him in 2016.
A doctor with the medical examiner's office also testified Wednesday. They didn't know the cause of death but did list it as homicide.
