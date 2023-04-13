Cyclovia Tucson is back this Sunday. Here's what to know.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson’s open streets event is back this Sunday. Here’s what you can expect.
On Sunday beginning at 7 a.m., the following streets will close to motorists
- Park Avenue, south of 12th Street to 14th Street
- E 14th Street, from S Park Avenue to S Highland Avenue
- Highland Avenue, from E 14th Street to E Ninth Street
- Ninth Street, from Highland Avenue to Wilson Avenue
- Wilson Avenue, from Ninth Street to E Third Street
- Third Street from Wilson Avenue to Treat Avenue
- Treat Avenue, from E Third Street to E First Street
All streets are scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. the same day.
Motorists can expect delays associated with this event so please plan accordingly. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling, or walking in this area.
Cyclovia Tucson will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Lost Barrio – Himmel Park Route through the Miles, San Antonio, Rincon Heights and Sam Hughes neighborhoods.
For more information about Cyclovia, visit their website here.
For more information about the road closures, visit here.