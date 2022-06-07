 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Cyclist dies in northwest side crash, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle on the northwest side Tuesday morning.

Police say a bicyclist died following the collision near Twin Peaks and Sandario roads.

The road will be closed from Saguaro Highlands to Sandario Road on Twin Peaks.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. No further details have been released at this time. 