Cyclist dies in northwest side crash, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle on the northwest side Tuesday morning.
Police say a bicyclist died following the collision near Twin Peaks and Sandario roads.
UPDATE: The crash involved one vehicle and a cyclist. The cyclist has passed away due to injuries on scene. The cyclist will not be identified until the next of kin notification. MPD Officers are still investigating and there are no further details at this time. https://t.co/yhQJmPZPr5— Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) June 7, 2022
The road will be closed from Saguaro Highlands to Sandario Road on Twin Peaks.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. No further details have been released at this time.