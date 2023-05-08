Crews working Pinebrooke fire near Florence

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews are on the scene of the Pinebrooke Fire that is currently burning about 5 miles south of Florence along SR 79.
The fire is estimated to be 6 acres and active on all sides, Arizona Forestry said.
Forest progress has stopped.
According to ADOT, it is likely that SR 79 is closed for another hour in both directions between milepost 127-129 due to firefighter safety.
CLOSED: SR 79 is closed in both directions between mileposts 127 and 129 due to a brush fire. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/Qj6zAqhlqi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 8, 2023