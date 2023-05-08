 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crews working hotel fire on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Credit: Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Fire Department are currently on the scene of a hotel fire on Tucson's southside.

According to TFD, they have controlled multiple fires at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.

Several people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Occupants are currently evacuating.

Avoid the area.

Tags

Recommended for you