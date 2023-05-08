Crews working hotel fire on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Fire Department are currently on the scene of a hotel fire on Tucson's southside.
According to TFD, they have controlled multiple fires at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.
Several people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Occupants are currently evacuating.
Avoid the area.
