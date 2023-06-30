Crews working Beehive Fire near Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to Coronado National Forest, a fire has broke out near Nogales.
The fire is currently 10 acres in Beehive Canyon. North of Ruby Road near NFS, Road 4187.
The Beehive Fire is not a result of, or near, the Corral Nuevo Fire.
