Crews stop Wildhorse Fire from spreading, currently 5% contained

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, crews have stopped the spread of the Wildhorse Fire near Hereford.
Crews are working to get a containment line around the fire.
Evacuation are lifted and SR 92 is now open.
The Wildhorse Fire is 747 acres & 5% contained.
This fire is a complex of 3 nearby fires which all started Thursday around 10 miles south of Sierra Vista.
Crews are continuing to work toward full suppression.
