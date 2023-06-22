 Skip to main content
Crews stop forward progress on Wildhorse Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildhorse Fire
AZStateForestry

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, crews have stopped forward progress on the Wildhorse Fire near Hereford.

Crews are working to get a containment line around the fire.

According to CCSO, evacuations will remain in place and nearby roads are still closed, including State Route 92.

