Crews respond to swift water rescues across Tucson Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to two swift water rescues in Tucson Tuesday morning.
The first incident happened at South Kino Parkway and 15th Street.
A swift water rescue happening now at I-10 and Prince. We’re live with the details. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/5Fuxwe8vih— Megan Spector (@meganspectortv) January 17, 2023
A second rescue happened at Interstate 10 and Prince Road. Tucson, Northwest and Golder Ranch fire departments were called around 5:30 a.m.
According to a firefighter leading the rescue, three victims and two dogs were trapped, but all were pulled out safely by around 7 a.m.
We're tracking a swift water rescue at Kino and 15th.We've got a crew at the scene working to learn more. Tune in to @KVOA for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ApecJ1QA2L— Destiny Quinn (@DestinyQuinnTV) January 17, 2023
News 4 Tucson is working to find out more details.