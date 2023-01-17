 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 538 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring around
Sabino Creek.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon, Sabino Creek and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Crews respond to swift water rescues across Tucson Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson crews respond to swift water rescue Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to two swift water rescues in Tucson Tuesday morning.

The first incident happened at South Kino Parkway and 15th Street.

A second rescue happened at Interstate 10 and Prince Road. Tucson, Northwest and Golder Ranch fire departments were called around 5:30 a.m.

According to a firefighter leading the rescue, three victims and two dogs were trapped, but all were pulled out safely by around 7 a.m.

News 4 Tucson is working to find out more details.

Tags

Recommended for you