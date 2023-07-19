Crews on scene of building fire in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire in midtown Tucson.
The fire is located behind the Unique Upholstery building on the south side of Speedway.
The fire is under control.
There are no reported injuries.
TFD asks to avoid the area.
BUILDING FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a building fire in the 5000 block of E. Speedway. Avoid the area. PIO en route #TFD— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 19, 2023
