Crews gain control of Post Fire southwest of Benson

  Updated
Post Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, crews have gained control on the Post Fire southwest of Benson.

The wind-driven fire is estimated to be 1,200 acres with 5% containment.

According to CCSO, evacuations have been lifted.

SR 90 still remains closed.

