Crews gain control of Post Fire southwest of Benson

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, crews have gained control on the Post Fire southwest of Benson.
The wind-driven fire is estimated to be 1,200 acres with 5% containment.
According to CCSO, evacuations have been lifted.
SR 90 still remains closed.
Crews have stopped forward progress on the #PostFire, SW of Benson. Wind-driven fire estimated at 1,200 acres, but there is 5% containment. Per CCSO, GO notifications have been lifted. SR 90 remains closed at this time. Approximately 200+ personnel assigned. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/VcWu4XoCvc— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 23, 2023