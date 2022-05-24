Crews continue to battle Elgin Bridge Fire in Santa Cruz County

ELGIN, Ariz. (KVOA) — Crews continue battling a wildfire that started Monday morning in Santa Cruz County.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Elgin Bridge Fire was first reported at around 11 a.m., burning about one-fourth mile northeast of the town of Elgin, Ariz.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has burned over 4,000 acres and remains uncontained.

All evacuation orders along Mustang Ranch Road, east of Elgin, have been lifted. While there are no additional SET or GO notifications, residents are urged to stay alert and have situational awareness.

"Right now, it's not impacting anyone we did have some action to the KV lines the fire started going that way but it hasn't hit that mark yet," said Corey Guerin. "We are hoping to see improvement in 48 hours."

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest information about the fire, find Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.