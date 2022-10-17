 Skip to main content
Crews contained fire in central Tucson

TFD

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews contained a fire in central Tucson on Monday.

Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire inside the walls between several apartments in the 3200 block of E. Seneca St.

Several residents were displaced, and there are no reported injuries. 

Investigators are on the scene gathering information. 

