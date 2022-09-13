Crews battle golf cart fire in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) —Crews responded to a golf cart storage fire in central Tucson early Tuesday morning.
According to Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at Randolph Golf Complex near 22nd and Alvernon Way.
TFD says the fire destroyed a solar panel storage along with more than 90 golf carts.
Crews were able to gain control of the fire by 2:45 a.m. with help from arriving units.
There were no injuries in connection to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
