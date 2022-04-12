 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crews battle fire at southside tortilla factory

  • 0
Crews battle fire at southside tortilla factory
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews responded to a cooking oil fire at a southside business Tuesday morning.

Tucson Fire Department units responded to Alejandro's Tortilla Factory on S. Twelve Avenue for reports of a grease fire.

Officials say all employees were able to evacuate the business safely.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Tags

Recommended for you