Crews battle fire at southside tortilla factory

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews responded to a cooking oil fire at a southside business Tuesday morning.
Tucson Fire Department units responded to Alejandro's Tortilla Factory on S. Twelve Avenue for reports of a grease fire.
Officials say all employees were able to evacuate the business safely.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
...lines for fire attack. Once it was determined this was indeed an oil fire, suppressing foam was used to extinguish the fire, which was called under control at 11:07. No injuries, and fire investigators are on scene working to determine a cause #TFD #firefighter #oilfire pic.twitter.com/UqBlGgvtLS— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 12, 2022