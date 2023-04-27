Crew members excited about new mission

ORACLE AZ. (KVOA) - After more than three decades, there's a new mission at Biosphere 2.
On Thursday, four crew members entered a simulated space facility for the moon and mars that's air tight and pressurized.
It's located on the University of Arizona Biosphere 2 property near the town of Oracle.
The crew went into the vessel known as SAM, Space Analog for the Moon and Mars.
They will be inside for six days.
Bailey Burn is an aerospace engineer, and has trained extensively for this historic experiment.
"We're going to kind of see what we can learn. From research, crew dynamics and learning what it means to be in a sealed isolated environment," she said.
She's the crew engineer and while the crew has been trained to handle any situation that comes up... " It is primarily my responsibility. Also if anything breaks that's me. So hopefully we don't have any issues with the toilet, I don't want to deal with that."
Dr. Brandy Nunez is the mission director. "The crew is inclusion one. They are going to be studying a whole range of research topics but a more overarching theme will be adaptability and accessibility. We have mixed ability crew here so we really excited to get into SAM and begin this research."
Sheri Wells-Jensen is the access and communications officer. "When we go to space everybody can go. A quarter of the world's population identifies as having a disability. We can not, we must not go to space with only 3/4 of humanity allowed to participate. We need everybody. "
The crew went inside at 10 a.m. on Thursday and they will be out of there on Tuesday at 10 am.