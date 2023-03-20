 Skip to main content
Credit card use in Arizona increases as inflation continues

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona has been found to have the third highest credit card usage increase due to inflation.

According to a report by Upgraded Points38.8% of adults in Arizona used credit cards for spending needs, and 24.4% have increased credit card usage because of price increases due to inflation. 

Over 90% of Arizonans report being stressed about both the recent price increases and future increases.

Maine and Utah lead the statistics as No. 1 and 2 respectively, according to the report, which used data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Census Household Pulse Survey.

