Crash prompts delays at south side intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side Tuesday.
According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened on Nogales Highway and Hermans Road.
Southbound Nogales Highway is down to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.
Tucson Electric Power is on scene, officials say. According to the TEP Outage map, service for 581 customers has been restored.
Traffic will be delayed while repairs are being made. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.