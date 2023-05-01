Craig Courson named winner of Ice Break 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) - Craig Courson will soon be enjoying the heat in style after he was the first person to correctly guess when the ice would break at the Santa Cruz River on Sunday.
Since beginning the promotion in 1983, Tucsonans have been guessing when Tucson International Airport would record its first 100-degree temperature of the year for a chance to win several fabulous prizes.
This year's grand prize is an AC unit, valued at $9,500. Secondary prizes include an Omni Pools-Maytronics Dolphin M600 Pool Cleaner, valued at $1,950 and a complimentary 2-night stay in a superior room at Desert Diamond Casinos with a $100 room credit, valued at $500.
When the mercury officially reached 100-degree mark at 1:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Courson was the first person to guess that the ice would break on April 30 at 1:59 p.m. after submitting that date and time on April 24 at 7:57 p.m.
Joan Jorgensen was the second person to guess the ice break date and time on April 30 at 7:19 a.m.
Gennie Lancaster was the third person to guess the ice break date and time on April 30 at 11:30 a.m.
Congratulations, Craig, Joan, and Gennie! Thank you to the rest of our participants!