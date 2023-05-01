Craig Courson named winner of Ice Break 2023

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Craig Courson named winner of Ice Break 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Craig Courson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Craig Courson will soon be enjoying the heat in style after he was the first person to correctly guess when the ice would break at the Santa Cruz River on Sunday.

Since beginning the promotion in 1983, Tucsonans have been guessing when Tucson International Airport would record its first 100-degree temperature of the year for a chance to win several fabulous prizes.

This year's grand prize is an AC unit, valued at $9,500. Secondary prizes include an Omni Pools-Maytronics Dolphin M600 Pool Cleaner, valued at $1,950 and a complimentary 2-night stay in a superior room at Desert Diamond Casinos with a $100 room credit, valued at $500.

When the mercury officially reached 100-degree mark at 1:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Courson was the first person to guess that the ice would break on April 30 at 1:59 p.m. after submitting that date and time on April 24 at 7:57 p.m.

Joan Jorgensen was the second person to guess the ice break date and time on April 30 at 7:19 a.m.

Gennie Lancaster was the third person to guess the ice break date and time on April 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Congratulations, Craig, Joan, and Gennie! Thank you to the rest of our participants!

