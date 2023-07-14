Court order sought to block mining exploration in Arizona's Patagonia Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) — Conservation groups have asked a federal judge for a preliminary injunction to stop the launch of two mineral exploration projects in southern Arizona's Patagonia Mountains on Friday.
This move comes after the groups filed a lawsuit in June challenging the United States Forest Service's approval of the drilling projects which could result in around-the-clock drilling in the biologically sensitive habitat for up to seven years.
"If allowed to proceed, these mineral exploration projects will forever harm the Patagonia Mountains and Sonoita Creek watershed,” said Carolyn Shafer, board president and mission coordinator at the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance. “We are hopeful the judge will step in to stop these reckless mining projects and protect the biodiversity and clean water of this spectacular region.”
The coalition's lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson say the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to analyze the harm the Sunnyside, Flux Canyon and other nearby mineral exploration projects would have on public lands, water, and endangered species.
“We’re asking the court to immediately stop the U.S. Forest Service from unlawfully approving this seven-year-long drilling project that would block people from using public recreation lands and bulldoze habitat for jaguars and Mexican spotted owls,” said Rob Peters, executive director of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas. “Unless we’re granted this preliminary injunction, destruction of the Patagonia Mountains could start imminently.”
The Sunnyside and Flux Canyon exploration projects, seeking copper and other minerals, would damage fragile riparian areas and delete and potentially contaminate precious aquifers and surface water.
The Sunnyside and Flux Canyon projects would construct up to 37 well pads for drilling exploratory shafts thousands of feet deep, threatening to contaminate groundwater and jeopardize the water supply of the nearby town of Patagonia.