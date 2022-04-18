 Skip to main content
Court docs: $1.4M worth of fentanyl found in candy and chips bags during I-10 traffic stop

  • Updated
Traffic stop leads to drug bust on Tucson's south side
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A traffic stop last Thursday led to the seizure of approximately 371,000 fentanyl pills on Tucson's south side.

Court documents say deputies stopped 47-year-old Imelda Carter for speeding near Interstate 10 and Park Avenue.

During the traffic stop, a canine alerted deputies to the rear of the vehicle.

Officials say 340 bags of blue pills were located inside bags of candy and chips. The drugs have an estimated value of $1.4 million.

Forty-seven-year-old Imelda Carter has been charged with multiple felonies.

Documents say Carter said a man in Mexico offered her $5,000 to transport "some bags" to Phoenix via WhatsApp.

Carter's next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

