County Attorney to be deposed in Pioneer Hotel Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
People who lost loved ones in the Pioneer Hotel fire speak out

TUCSON (KVOA) - New details Wednesday about the man accused of setting a historic fire in downtown Tucson.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has been ordered by a federal judge to be deposed in the case of Louis Taylor and the Pioneer Hotel fire.

This tragic fire took the lives of 29 people in Tucson in 1970.

Louis Taylor was 16-years-old at the time. He was arrested and convicted in their deaths. He spent more than 40 years in prison.

In 2013, Taylor was released due to new technology suggesting the fire wasn't arson but the fight to officially exonerate Taylor goes on.

His attorney's say new evidence in the case will exonerate him.

At one point County Attorney Laura Conover agreed but then changed her mind.

Timothy Stackhouse represents Taylor he said,

"It's important because it allows us to depose the one person who truly knows why in May of 2022 she reviewed the evidence decided there was clear and convincing evidence of innocence."

Then shortly there after she had a change of heart.

"After numerous meetings with the county and the county's attorney's decided she cannot go forward with it."

So attorneys for Louis Taylor from the law firm of Miller, Pitt, Feldman, and Mc Anally are going forward.

They also represent KVOA.

Taylor became a free man in 2013..

"We may finally get some closure we may finally understand why in 2013 he was made to take the no contest plea and why Laura Conover was not permitted to follow through with the motion to vacate."

Paul d'Hedouville II was only 4 years old when his father died in the fire.

Back in March when we interviewed him he talked about Conover's decision to vacate Taylor's conviction.

"I was surprised that Miss Conover was going to be issuing that release and was not supportive of that action."

News 4 Tucson reached out to the County attorney's office. They sent the following statement.

"I confirm I will be deposed, and I look forward to it."

Laura Conover said.

The depositions are scheduled to take place in August.

