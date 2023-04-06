Country star cuts ties with Bud Light over the company's partnership with trans influencer

TUCSON Ariz, (KVOA) - Grammy-winning country music star, Travis Tritt, has cut ties with the Anheuser-Busch company after they had sponsored a transgender influencer.
The artist announced on Twitter that he would be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from his 2023 tour hospitality rider stating that he knows many other artists who are doing the same.
This comes after the Bud-Light brand recently sponsored transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, during the brand’s March Madness Contest. The influencer shared a sponsored post on her Instagram account Sunday, Apr. 2. Tritt made his statement Apr. 5.
Tritt also made a follow-up post acknowledging his presence on a Budweiser sponsored tour saying that, “That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned.”