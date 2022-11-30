Coronado National Forest: Arizona’s border shipping containers ‘may be creating safety hazards’

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Coronado National Forest says Arizona’s border shipping containers “may be creating safety hazards.”
According to the Forest, Arizona began an unauthorized project last month, installing numerous shipping containers in the vicinity of Copper Canyon south of National Forest System Road 61 in the Sierra Vista Ranger District.
“The Forest Service has informed the State that presence of the containers is unlawful,” the Coronado National Forest said.
The Forest says visitors who are “seeking to recreate, hunt, or collect fuelwood, should refrain from entering the area where the State’s activities are taking place or otherwise exercise caution when traveling to the area.”
Last month, Arizona refused the federal government’s demand to take down the shipping containers it placed to fill gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border. It started as an effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma.
In an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs said "the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided."
News 4 Tucson also spoke to residents of the small community of Whetstone in Cochise County, which is being used to stage shipping containers that will be used as barriers along the border.
Arizona said the containers were being staged there while they figured out what areas of the border needed more fortifications.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.