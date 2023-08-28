CORBETT'S restaurant announces grand opening

TUCSON (KVOA) — Are you interested in playing pickleball and eating dinner all in one place?
CORBETT'S guest can eat a delicious meal, play pickleball with friends, enjoy live music, and enjoy a beverage in the beer garden!
“Our vision was community – to create a place where people can gather, eat, drink, play and be entertained all in one space,” says Scott Stiteler, founding partner at Loveblock Partners. “After all these years of running businesses Downtown, we know and love the area well and believe this is the perfect location for this concept. CORBETT’S is a unique combination of old and new and it is a place for families, college students, professionals, and more to create fun and memorable one-of-a-kind experiences together.”
CORBETT'S is located at 340 North 6th Avenue with a 192-space dedicated parking lot located directly off 5th Avenue between 7th and 8th Street.
CORBETT'S is named after one of Tucson's most famous families.
The goal was to revitalize the historic J. Knox Corbett Lumber Yard site which has been empty for over ten years.
“We can’t wait for guests to experience all that CORBETT’S has to offer,” says General Manager Kyle Morris. “Chef has been working on finalizing all the incredible recipes, the pickleball courts are getting finished up, and we are assembling a great team that is passionate about providing an incredible experience. We are so excited to welcome everyone in!”
For the latest CORBETT’s news and information – including info about the Grand Opening, follow @corbettstucson on Instagram or visit CORBETTSTucson.com.