Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

CORBETT'S restaurant announces grand opening

CORBETT'S

TUCSON (KVOA) — Are you interested in playing pickleball and eating dinner all in one place? 

CORBETT'S guest can eat a delicious meal, play pickleball with friends, enjoy live music, and enjoy a beverage in the beer garden!

“Our vision was community – to create a place where people can gather, eat, drink, play and be entertained all in one space,” says Scott Stiteler, founding partner at Loveblock Partners. “After all these years of running businesses Downtown, we know and love the area well and believe this is the perfect location for this concept. CORBETT’S is a unique combination of old and new and it is a place for families, college students, professionals, and more to create fun and memorable one-of-a-kind experiences together.”

CORBETT'S is located at 340 North 6th Avenue with a 192-space dedicated parking lot located directly off 5th Avenue between 7th and 8th Street.

CORBETT'S is named after one of Tucson's most famous families.

The goal was to revitalize the historic J. Knox Corbett Lumber Yard site which has been empty for over ten years.

“We can’t wait for guests to experience all that CORBETT’S has to offer,” says General Manager Kyle Morris. “Chef has been working on finalizing all the incredible recipes, the pickleball courts are getting finished up, and we are assembling a great team that is passionate about providing an incredible experience. We are so excited to welcome everyone in!”

For the latest CORBETT’s news and information – including info about the Grand Opening, follow @corbettstucson on Instagram or visit CORBETTSTucson.com.

