Contreras Fire is now 83 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) — Containment on the wildfire burning in southern Arizona increased to 83 percent, officials said Thursday.
The Contreras Fire sparked on June 11 on the Baboquivari Mountains, 20 miles east of Sells, Ariz., on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. It has burned more than 29,400 acres.
According to InciWeb, Pan Tak and Elkhorn Ranch residents returned home Wednesday evening. Evacuations for Kitt Peak National Observatory have been lifted, however, it remains closed.
The fire damaged several buildings at the Observatory last Friday. Staff is set to return to the site Thursday to assess scientific structures and equipment. The Burned Area Emergency Response Team will also begin suppression repair assessments.
For more information, visit Contreras Fire Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov).