Contreras Fire grows to more than 24,700 acres

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Contreras Fire burning in southern Arizona has grown to 24,761 acres, officials said Tuesday.

The fire has prompted possible evacuations for residents in Hayhook Estates and Elkhorn Ranch. Residents in both areas are in READY status.

The fire started June 11 on the Baboquivari Mountains, 20 miles east of Sells, Ariz., on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation.

In an update, officials said the lighting-caused fire is now 50% contained.

The fire damaged several buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory on Friday. Mop-up and assessment of building and scientific structures will be a priority, InciWeb said in a press release.

For more information, visit Contreras Fire Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov).