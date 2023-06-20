Construction of first drive-thru-only Starbucks is underway

TUCSON (KVOA) — Starbucks is opening its first Tucson drive-thru-only location on Tucson's westside.
The first drive-thru-only location is under construction on the northwest corner of Silverbell and Saint Mary's Roads.
Located next door to a Wendy's, this location will be quick and convenient to those seeking coffee, food, and other drinks.
There are three Starbucks kiosks nearby inside the close by grocery stores along Grant, Speedway, and Saint Mary's Road.
Starbucks is planning on opening several more shops in the Tucson area, including a second-drive-thru-only location in midtown Tucson.