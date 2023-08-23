Construction now started on abandoned motel to turn into affordable housing apartments

TUCSON (KVOA) – There was a groundbreaking today for much-needed affordable housing in Tucson.
Construction has already begun to transform an abandoned motel into housing for low-income seniors.
A significant investment of $20 million is going into revitalizing the Notel Motel. The transformation project, exclusively for seniors, is now called Milagro on Oracle.
Liz Morales, Tucson City Manager, explains, "The Milagro on Oracle project is a low-income housing tax credit project from the Arizona Department of Housing."
This initiative comes at a critical time when senior citizens are the fastest-growing population experiencing homelessness in Tucson, which is why this apartment building is exclusively reserved for seniors.
City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, emphasizes, "Affordable housing for adults 55 and up is very important, especially those coming out of homelessness."
Currently, the requirements to apply are not yet set, but they will be based on income. The apartment building will be four stories tall and feature 63 units.
Mayor Romero states, "We're working to change our zoning regulations so that we can build tiny homes right here in Tucson."
Milagro is located on Oracle near Grant, and the city estimates it will take 18 months to complete the apartment building.