Community using Traffic Watch

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Traffic Watch Program is rapidly accelerating in the City of Tucson.
One of the officers in the motors unit came up with the idea.
Since the pilot program began, it's been very popular with citizens.
Traffic Watch is mirrored after the neighborhood watch program.
In essence, it's the community looking out for one another and helping police keep the public safe on neighborhood streets.
George Camacho is a motors officer with Tucson Police. For the last month he's been reviewing videos like this one sent on May 10.
"You can tell that the white truck there making a left turn should've waited... Obviously he didn't and I think that could've really been a bad accident.. If the person who submitted this wouldn't have been paying attention."
He says over 300 videos and pictures have been sent in.
In this case...
"Unfortunately we get a lot of videos like these we can't ID the driver, we can't cite anyone but we definitely did sent out a letter to this one."
That letter goes out to the registered owner of the vehicle explaining the driver committed traffic violations.
"You can tell the person who submitted it has the green light, they have the right of way there."
Officer Camacho believes this is a good program.
"I think if we can start getting these people who are submitting pictures and videos to give a little better description or even if the dash cam or passenger take a picture of the driver committing the violation I think it would a little more successful."
Christine simpson lost her son, Michael Perkins, to a hit-and-run driver in 2021.. A picture of the vehicle was taken, but you can't make out the driver nor the license plate.
That driver is still out there... Simpson believes Traffic Watch is a good idea and will help in situations like her son's death.
"More people need to be held accountable for these accidents that are happening out in Tucson," she said.
She has some suggestions for drivers... Don't be on your phone while driving., obey traffic signals... And watch your speed....
"If you are involved in an accident just stop you know...Even if it may not be your fault it's just a fact of someone's life was taken or can be taken."
Tucson Police tell News 4 Tucson they have given out citations due to traffic watch.
To submit a traffic tip of your own, visit their website here.