Community shocked after quadruple murder in Pinal County

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly killing four of his family members on Sunday in the outskirts of Casa Grande.
Investigators say they received a 911 call from a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road outside of Casa Grande at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
When deputies arrived, they discovered four people dead inside the home.
The victims have been identified as Richard Wilson,47, the suspect’s father,
Ellen Otterman, 50, the suspect's mother; Rudy Wilson, 16, the suspect's sister; and Renaya White, 5, the suspect's niece.
The suspect Richard Wilson now sits in the Pinal County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.
"When deputies went into the house they found all four of the victims deceased from being stabbed by the suspect," said Chief Deputy Matt Thomas. "As you can imagine, that's going to be very messy seeing anybody deceased is tough but when they are violently murdered by a monster it's tough."
The unbelievable crime has impacted the small community.
"Something like that just blows my mind,” said Justin Holland, a neighbor. “This family and once you kill them you can't take it back or anything. You can't apologize, forgiveness is gone."
News 4 Tucson obtained a list of calls for service to the house. The latest one was a mental health pick up order on July 23. The list showed 10 calls dating back June 6, 2019.
Wilson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13.