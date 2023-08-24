 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Community Service Officer for Tucson Police Department may lose his job

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD CSO

TUCSON(KVOA) — A Community Service Officer for the Tucson Police Department may soon lose his job due to allegations of drug smuggling.

David Morales faces two counts of intending to distribute meth and fentanyl. Morales was arrested on Tuesday at the Nogales Port of Entry.

During a search, a police dog detected 73 packages of blue fentanyl pills, along with 55 packages of meth.

Morales confessed that he expected to earn $12,000 from this deal.

The drugs were hidden in the car's door panels and taillights.

Police revealed that the 33-year-old admitted to planning to transport the drugs from Sonora, Mexico, to Phoenix.

It's worth noting that Morales, in his role as a Community Service Officer, focused on community assistance, handling traffic accidents, and completing reports rather than apprehending criminals.

Morales joined TPD in 2021 and told investigators that he began transporting drugs in June.