Community Service Officer for Tucson Police Department may lose his job

TUCSON(KVOA) — A Community Service Officer for the Tucson Police Department may soon lose his job due to allegations of drug smuggling.
David Morales faces two counts of intending to distribute meth and fentanyl. Morales was arrested on Tuesday at the Nogales Port of Entry.
During a search, a police dog detected 73 packages of blue fentanyl pills, along with 55 packages of meth.
Morales confessed that he expected to earn $12,000 from this deal.
The drugs were hidden in the car's door panels and taillights.
Police revealed that the 33-year-old admitted to planning to transport the drugs from Sonora, Mexico, to Phoenix.
It's worth noting that Morales, in his role as a Community Service Officer, focused on community assistance, handling traffic accidents, and completing reports rather than apprehending criminals.
Morales joined TPD in 2021 and told investigators that he began transporting drugs in June.