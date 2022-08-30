Community mourns deaths of people killed in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — The community continues to mourn the lives of the people who were shot and killed at Lind Commons Apartments in midtown last Thursday.

Four people died, including the gunman, who turned the gun on himself.

One week ago, the gunman Gavin Stansell failed to appear in court to fight an eviction.

News 4 Tucson obtained court documents that showed why Stansell was being told to leave.

Two pages dated Aug. 22 and signed by an officer the court said: "The defendant was properly served, and he failed to appear."

It says, based on the testimony of Angela Fox property manager, “Defendant's behavior breached his rental contract.”

The evidence showed the defendant threatened another resident with a firearm and disturbed the peace."

Another court document showed that Stansell was served with a formal eviction notice on Aug. 2 by certified mail. It mentioned the eviction stemmed from an incident on July 27 and listed three case numbers filed by Tucson police. The defendant also owed $260.00.

When the mass shooting took place, sources told News 4 Tucson Stansell was wearing a ballistics vest and had an assault rifle.

Apartment manager Angela Fox, Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Elijah Miranda were killed.

Miranda did not live in the complex and was visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

There has been unconfirmed reports the gunman may have had mental health issues.

News 4 Tucson contacted the MHST Unit at T-P-D and they had no record coming in contact with Gavin Stansell.

Patricia lived in the apartment complex for over seven years and said she knew the shooter.

She said he was quiet, kept to himself.

"Everybody was stunned and shocked,” said Patricia. “I mean, a constable come on, she was just doing her job. It was just a tragedy. I'm not surprised if a couple of people move out of the complex because of this."

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe was started for Angela Fox. The property manager at the complex was found dead in the courtyard following the shooting. Her friends and family described her as having a kind heart and was just trying to live and support her family.

She leaves behind two young daughters and an older step-daughter.

The family has a goal to raise over $10,000. As of Monday, they had raised more than $8,000.