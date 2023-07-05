 Skip to main content
Community Food Bank expands hours as demand for emergency food increases

food bank/national guard

Arizona National Guard helps the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

 By Allie Potter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Community Food Bank announced today that it will be adding more food distribution hours at it’s Country Club location (3003 S. Country Club).

The change comes as the Food Bank continues to experience an increase in demand for emergency food.

Starting this week, the Food Bank will be open Thursday afternoons until 6pm, adding five hours of food distribution each week. The Food Bank has said that Thursdays are the busiest day of the week at their Country Club location.

The Food Bank will also open every fourth Saturday of the month from 9am to noon. The Food Bank reported that 309 people were served in the Food Bank’s first Saturday morning hours offered last month.

The CEO of the Community Food Bank, Malea Chavez says, “We are working hard to make food available to people at different times of day. We know that high gas and food prices, along with a growing housing crisis, make for tighter budgets for people working to meet their families’ needs.”

Volunteers are needed to help staff the additional hours. People interested in signing up for a shift can visit https://volunteer.communityfoodbank.org/.

For more information on hours and locations of food distribution visit ttps://www.communityfoodbank.org/locations/.

