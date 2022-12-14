Cochise County Sheriff's employee arrested for suspected DUI hit-and-run crash

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested in a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash last Friday.
Douglas police responded to the 900 block of Fourth Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. In a news release, police said the vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the area.
They said a second crash happened later on Dec. 9; no injuries were reported in connection to the crash.
Abraham Peraza was arrested following a DUI investigation.
Police say Peraza was off-duty at the time of the crash.
According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Peraza has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed. The Douglas Police Department is conducting the investigation.