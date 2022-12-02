Cochise County reports 1st child flu death

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Cochise County reported its first child influenza (flu) death Friday, making the second child death in Arizona this season.
Last month, Pinal County reported the season's first child influenza death in Arizona.
“This heartbreaking news is a reminder that flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children,” Cochise County Health and Social Services said. “Every flu season, thousands of children younger than five are hospitalized from flu complications.”
Health officials encourage parents to consult their children’s doctors if your “child is 5 years or older and does not have a long-term health problem and gets flu symptoms, including a fever and/or cough.”
Cochise County health officials say children younger than 5 years of age, especially those younger than 2, and children with certain long-term health problems (including asthma, diabetes and disorders of the brain or nervous system), are at high risk of serious flu complications.
They recommend that children get rest and drinks enough fluids.
What if my child is very sick? (Information provided by Cochise County officials)
If your child is experiencing the following emergency warning signs, you should go to the emergency room:
•Fast breathing or trouble breathing
•Bluish lips or face
•Ribs pulling in with each breath
•Chest pain
•Nasal flaring – opening of the nose spreading open while breathing in
•Grunting sounds while breathing out
•Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk)
•Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears)
•Not alert or interacting when awake
•Seizures
•Fever above 104° F
•In children less than 12 weeks, any fever
•Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen
•Worsening of chronic medical conditions
For more information, visit Health & Social Services | Cochise County, AZ. For more recourses visit, ADHS - Influenza (Flu) in Arizona - Flu & RSV Reports - Influenza Season (azdhs.gov) and/or About Flu | CDC.