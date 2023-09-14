Cochise County leaders sounding alarm as federal government continues to release more undocumented immigrants

TUCSON (KVOA) — A press conference just happened at the new border operations center, so new they don't even have furniture yet.
Just about every local mayor, police chief, and official with an interest in border related issues in the county was at the press conference.
Sheriff Dannels invited CBP to join, but they weren't allowed to attend, and that frustrated him.
According to the local mayors, just since Wednesday, more than 100 people have been street released n Douglas, and more than 60 in Bisbee.
That number growing by the hour, and they see no end to it.
Border Patrol processing centers reach capacity as the releases are happening.
The group of migrants they say are just being let out on the street, with the clothes on their backs.
Non-government organizations have been arranging buses to bring them to Tucson where Casa Alitas provides assistance, but what's changed this time around is the past coordination with set drop off times isn't happening.
So, many groups are not waiting for the buses.
Sheriff Dannels says this isn't safe for the migrants or citizens within the county.
"When you expedite a process and you leave them at the Safeway in Bisbee, on the streets of Douglas what's even more disturbing to us as leaders is to know they didn't even cross the border in Cochise County," said Sheriff Dannels.
CBP released a statement saying in part:
CBP is working according to plan and as part of our standard processes to quickly decompress the areas along the Southwest border, and safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws. Those who fail to use one of the many lawful pathways we have expanded will be presumed ineligible for asylum and, if they do not have a basis to remain, will be subject to prompt removal, a minimum five-year bar on admission, and potential criminal prosecution for unlawful reentry. We encourage migrants to ignore the lies of smugglers and use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways that have been expanded under the Biden Administration.
On Background
- CBP is prioritizing all available resources in response to human smugglers endangering these vulnerable people. In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, unprocessed individuals may be transported via air or ground transportation to other Sectors along the Southwest border. The operational need for these sector-to-sector transfers is assessed daily based on the processing capability and facility capacity of each sector and not by external influences.
- CBP releases noncitizens to service providing nongovernmental organizations and other sites in border communities in coordination with state and local partners. CBP works diligently to ensure that releases are conducted in a safe manner and that all noncitizens released from custody are provided essential support upon release and may access transportation to continue to their destinations.
- If non-governmental organizations are over capacity, U.S. Border Patrol coordinates with local governments and cities to identify locations where migrants can conveniently access transportation services or accommodations.
- Facilitating migrant releases while their immigration case is being adjudicated is within standard procedures. Individuals who are provisionally released from CBP remain in immigration removal proceedings and have strict reporting requirements.
Sheriff Dannels says they couldn't handle this issue if not for continued state and federal assistance they want to make sure that continues.
They see no end in site.