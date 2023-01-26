Cochise County Elections Director resign

BISBEE (KVOA) - The Elections Director of Cochise County is resigning due to harassment and a hostile work environment.
News 4 Tucson spoke with numerous people who had nothing but praise for Lisa Marra.
She's been with the country for 10 years, a five of those as Elections Director. The last two years have been challenging.
You'll recall the Board of Supervisors voted not to certify the 2022 election until the ballots were hand counted. A judge had to then order them to certify the ballots.
Supervisor Ann English represents District 2 told News 4 Tucson, "I think they just want to get rid of Miss Marra and want to get rid of that position under the board and put it under the Recorder because they feel he is in the same vein of thinking as they are. That they really want to fix elections."
Marra came under scrutiny during the 2022 elections when the board voted to two to one to hand count the ballots.
English voted against it.
"Miss Marra said no. The county attorney told them it was illegal. Not only for you but for me to try and have 100% hand count."
We contacted Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for their reaction.
Crosby hasn't returned our call. Peggy Judd sent News 4 Tucson an email.
"I'm aware of it, but am being told the county human resources and ACIP are figuring it out and not ready to report. Give me a few days.
Peggy."
Cochise county residents have mixed reactions about the resignation.
One resident who asked not to be identified said, "I'm afraid that needed to happen it's a step in the right direction we need to change things in Cochise county."
"I think it's a bad thing, I think Judd and Crosby need to be held accountable. And I think they need to pay for it out of their own pocket instead of the voters having to pay for it," said Deborah Mackey.
Lisa Marra tweeted:
Thanks everyone for the comments, texts & emails! I was out of a town for an election conference and overwhelmed by the number of messages. Trying to answer them all! Blessed to be in the company of so many #electionheroes and so many wonderful people in #CochiseCounty #Arizona— Lisa M. Marra (@LisaMarra) January 26, 2023