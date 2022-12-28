Cochise County couple likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A couple that was found dead in a residence near Douglas Tuesday likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say.
At about 5:40 p.m., officials responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres in reference to a suspicious activity report.
In a Facebook post, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said neighbors had advised that a child was attempting to get into the home before first responders arrived at the scene.
They said a man and a woman, both 47 years of age, were pronounced dead at the residence.
First responders tested the carbon monoxide levels inside of the residence. It was determined that they were two times the lethal limit.
“An outside heating unit was being used inside of the residence without proper ventilation likely resulting in the excessive build-up of carbon monoxide,” CCSO said.
The couple was transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for the completion of autopsies, CCSO said.
While no further details have been released, the case remains under investigation.