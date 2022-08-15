Cochise County church ordered to hand over documents

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's a lawsuit that's been ongoing since 2020.
Three children in Cochise County are suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for years of abuse they suffered under their parents, especially their father.
The lawsuit claims the church was aware and did nothing to protect them. The father died by suicide while in jail.
A six-page document orders the church to turn over documents they've refused to hand over. Lynne Cadigan represents the children she told News 4 Tucson, she wanted to know why Paul Adams the children's father was excommunicated from the church in 2013.
"The church claims everything is secret, everything because of clergy privilege."
Cadigan filed the lawsuit in November 2020, she represents three of the six children of Paul and Leizza Adams.
For nearly two years, Cadigan has wanted to question the church members involved in the decision to ban Adams from the church.
"This court found that the clergy privilege was waived and the church has to turn over records and has to allow witnesses to testify."
Nancy Salminen adopted the oldest of the six children three years ago she said this recent ruling gives her daughter hope and strength. She added her daughter is very brave.
"Instead of hiding it, instead of covering it, instead of hiding from it. She's able to step out and say this needs to change, not just for me but for others."
In part Judge Laura Cardinal Division one in Cochise county wrote:
"...The duty of confidentiality rising from the clergy-penitent privilege imposed on all members of the disciplinary council, as well as any member of the church with knowledge of the acts of Paul Adams resulting in his excommunication from the church, subsequent arrest and indictment, are relieved of the duty of confidentiality, and are ordered to respond to any questions regarding their knowledge of any information regarding Paul Adams' sexual abuse of his children."
"These are children who suffered for seven years after the church knew they were being terribly abused," said Cadigan. "This has to change, the members want it changed, and that's what my clients want."
Now, Nancy's daughter's passion is to speak for the voiceless. Her fight is for children.
"And many many people who have been through something like this. The response we're getting is that she is not alone and it happens far more than we realize and this needs to stop. And it needs to stop now."
News 4 Tucson contacted church officials in Salt Lake City about the case they responded, they had nothing to share at this time.