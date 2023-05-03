Cochise County Ballot Drop Box will close for one day

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Ballot Drop Box in Willcox will be closed on Thursday due to staffing.
The Ballot Drop Box will re-open on Friday.
Cochise County recommends to mail your ballot by May 10.
On Election Day, May 16, there will be three locations open where voters may drop their ballots in person or complete a replacement ballot if they have lost theirs.
The three locations that are open are:
- Bisbee | Cochise County Recorder’s Office 1415 Melody Lane - Building B, Bisbee, Arizona 85603
- Sierra Vista | Cochise County Regional Service Center 4001 Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
- Willcox | Cochise County Regional Service Center 450 S. Haskell Avenue, Willcox, Arizona 85643