Coalition of democracy groups pushing to expand voting access in Arizona

  • 0
Vote here sign

FILE PHOTO — 'Vote Here' sign on Nov. 2020. 

 Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) – A coalition of democracy groups in Arizona is pushing to expand voting access in the state. Last week, a group submitted more than 475,000 signatures to get the initiative on November's ballot.

The Arizona Fair Elections Initiative proposes dozens of provisions to protect Arizona voters. Activists say it's necessary to counter dozens of voter suppression efforts in the state.

"We need this in Arizona because we witnessed this past legislature, we witnessed legislators introduce over 100 pieces of voter suppression legislation to where they were clearly trying to limit who could vote and how people could vote," said Roy Tatem. 

The initiative would ban purging the Permanent Early Voter List, repeal limits on who can take an early ballot to the polls for someone else and allow same-day voter registration.

"That's going to make the election process much longer, it's going to be more difficult to verify signatures, verify identification, and just simply create more opportunities, more chance for fraud," said Nolan Reidhead. 

But according to the Associated Press, there were fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election.

"Our elections are secure," said Tatem. "Our elections are accurate."

The initiative also seeks to tackle corruption by limiting donations a person or PAC can make to a candidate and cap the amount of money lobbyists can spend on lawmakers.

 Activists say the bill will increase civic engagement and protect the voice of the voters.

"So, this is our actual opportunity to engage and say our community is saying this is what we want, this is how we want to move forward and you're going to listen to us," Teresa Mabry. 

The measure would also prevent state law makers from overturning presidential election results. The Supreme Court will hear a case next term that would allow for that.

"We know the extremes that some of these legislators are willing to go to prevent us from voting," said Tatem. "And once we vote now, because they couldn't get rid of mail in ballots, they couldn't get rid of drop boxes, so they're still going to try to exert whatever power they have to determine who is elected."

The signatures now have to be validated. Organizers of the initiative hope to have it on November's ballot.

