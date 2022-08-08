City of Tucson reaches settlement with women who claim they were assaulted by off-duty officer

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson has reached a settlement with a mother and daughter who claim they were assaulted by an off-duty Tucson Police Department officer at a midtown restaurant last November.

The women say officer Robert Szelewzki's sped toward them in his car.

The incident was captured on video by Nicole Whitted on Nov. 14, 2021 in the parking lot of Culinary Dropout at Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.

Off-duty police officer involved in altercation at midtown restaurant TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Police Department officer is under administrative investigation after an off-duty altercation at a midtown restaurant.

Portions of the video show off-duty TPD Officer Robert Szelewski holding down Whitted's sister, Brittany and their mother, Michelle Aloisi.

The officer's lawyer said it was the women who escalated the situation.

News 4 Tucson on Monday confirmed the City of Tucson reached a $30,000 settlement with the women.

The the Aloisi family released the following statement:

"As a family, we are relieved to have this traumatic incident behind us. This case was never about money for us…it was about accountability and change. While we are disappointed that the Pima County Attorney’s Office did not press charges against Officer Szelewski, and we do not feel that the consequence of a 20-hour suspension was proportionate to violent attack that Officer Szelewski instigated, escalated and executed on Brittany and Michelle, we are thankful to Chief Kasmar for taking accountability for his officers and implementing much needed changes in his department, particularly in the area of mental health support. We are hopeful that Chief Kasmar will continue to make changes that promote stronger community relations and foster greater trust between the Tucson Police Department and the City of Tucson."

Tune in at 10 p.m. Monday to hear from both sides and what the settlement means for the case moving forward.