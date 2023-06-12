City of Tucson putting plans to keep you safe during Monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Monsoon 2023 is just a few days away, and the City of Tucson is now putting plans in place to keep you and your family safe.
You may have already seen signs just like this one around town that are being put up by city crews in flood areas. Officials say this is all part of "Operation Splash."
City of Tucson Transportation Public Information Officer Erica Frazelle said, "We are staging over 150 barricades at dip crossings around the city, which will give easy access to our crews when the roadways flood."
During the monsoon storm, if you see a lot of water and flood signs, make sure you turn around so you don't drown. The city is expected to set up sandbag stations. While they do provide bags and sand, you need to bring your own shovel.
"Those will be available in the east parking lot of High Corporate Field. It will be a 24/7 open area. They are not in place yet, but they will be in place ahead of our first forecasted storm," Frazelle said.
Also, to ensure you are prepared for the monsoon, download our 4-Warn Weather app so you can not only track the storms yourself but also receive flood warnings in your area