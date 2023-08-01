 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

City of Tucson Primary Election Unofficial results

Decision 2023

The City of Tucson's Primary Election unofficial results are in.

Registered voters total: 290,518

Ballots cast total: 52,851

Mayor

Arthur Kerschen (L) 204

Regina Romero (D) 35,063

Janet Wittenbraker (R) 14,941

Francis Saitta (D)

Ward 1

Victoria Lem (R) 1,196

Miguel Ortega (D) 2,589

Lane Santa Cruz (D) 4,423

Ward 2

Paul Cunningham (D) 6,331

Lisa Nutt (D) 1,891

Ernie Shack (R) 4,952

Penny Spicer (L) 39

Ward 4

Ross Kapkowitch (R) 4,109

Nikki Lee (D) 4,529

General Election Candidates:

Mayor

Ed Ackerly (I)

