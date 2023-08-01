City of Tucson Primary Election Unofficial results

The City of Tucson's Primary Election unofficial results are in.
Registered voters total: 290,518
Ballots cast total: 52,851
Mayor
Arthur Kerschen (L) 204
Regina Romero (D) 35,063
Janet Wittenbraker (R) 14,941
Francis Saitta (D)
Ward 1
Victoria Lem (R) 1,196
Miguel Ortega (D) 2,589
Lane Santa Cruz (D) 4,423
Ward 2
Paul Cunningham (D) 6,331
Lisa Nutt (D) 1,891
Ernie Shack (R) 4,952
Penny Spicer (L) 39
Ward 4
Ross Kapkowitch (R) 4,109
Nikki Lee (D) 4,529
General Election Candidates:
Mayor
Ed Ackerly (I)